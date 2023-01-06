Police identify pedestrian killed in North Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The pedestrian who was killed in a fatal crash on Dec. 18, 2022, was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Officials say David W. Northcutt, 50, was found dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Investigations Unit.
