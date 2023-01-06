ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's successful reelection campaign in Republican-leaning Kansas wooed centrist voters with ads showing her standing in the middle of a rural road. She is starting her second term facing a skeptical, GOP-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and...
KANSAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy