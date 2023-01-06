Read full article on original website
Cherie Jerkins
3d ago
my God he gets bail what? he needs to go to jail and stay in there he already committed to the crime and he's been drinking and doing drugs who does that
Guest
3d ago
Very weak laws provide for this. Until the laws are changed and we get better DA’s we will continue to see this.
Joe Blow
2d ago
His wife is in Mexico so we know his immigration status! Expect this horseplay (as they think of it) to continue or increase!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine female shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is Milwaukee's second homicide of 2023....
Girl in serious condition after shooting in Racine
A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. One juvenile male was taken into custody
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops
Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armed robbery; police pursuit, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at Cherry and 27th when the fleeing vehicle struck a traffic pole. Officials said a 15-year-old girl was...
ABC7 Chicago
Thieves stole their Kias multiple times, now their insurance companies are dropping them
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Two families said their insurance companies are dropping them after their Kias were stolen multiple times. Kerry and Michael Lawrence said within months of signing a three-year lease with Kia, their car was stolen from their driveway in August 2021. The video featured is from a previous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at on north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase early Friday morning, Jan. 6. The chase started in Sherman Park around 2:45 a.m. but ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
spectrumnews1.com
Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
