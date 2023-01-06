Read full article on original website
Watch this color changing BMW in action
Automaker BMW unveiled a pair of concept cars under the name BMW i Vision Dee during its CES 2023 event. The cars interact with drivers through color-changing panels and a front display that creates something like facial expressions.
Carscoops
One-Off Japan-Only Fire Orange Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Has US Green With Envy
Alpina’s upgraded BMWs are usually fairly discrete affairs, but this bright orange B4 Gran Coupe is loud and proud, and we love it. The Fire Orange four-door coupe is one of four B4s commissioned by Japan’s Alpina importer, Nicole. The other three cars include another orange car, plus two Frozen Back coupes for those who prefer to fly under the radar in typical Alpina style. But each of the cars has a subtly different specification and price. And since some Japanese like driving left-hand drive cars, which they see as carrying more kudos, than right hookers, one pair is steered from the left seat and the other from the right.
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Electric BMW i5 Wagon
Right before the end of 2022, we got our first look at the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, the all-electric version of the brand's mid-size luxury station wagon. While these images confirmed the rumors of an electric BMW wagon, they only provided a single angle of the car sitting in the parking lot. Our spy photographers have once again captured the i5 Touring out testing, this time on the move and on a car carrier.
Top Speed
This Extremely Rare BMW E12 M535i Was Left Unattended For Over 30 Years
The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Top Speed
A Swiss Company Is Bringing Back The Bubble Car With A Modern BMW Isetta
There are few vehicles that get cult followings in terms of city cars and small vehicles. While cult classics regularly include cars like the AMC Gremlin, the VW Type 2 bus and Citroen 2CV also garner huge cult followings among certain buyers. These cars, while they might not be regarded as fun-to-drive or high-quality, have massive followings around the world. In some cases, these vehicles make a return, just as VW has introduced the ID Buzz and how the Fiat 500 Abarth is still so popular. With so many cult classics returning, it seemed a prime trim to bring back one of BMW's most iconic, and minute, models.
TechCrunch
BMW reimagines the head-up display
Using a five-step selection, drivers can choose if they only want to see driving-related information or if they want to add data from their communications systems, an augmented reality project or a completely virtual experience with blacked-out windows (while driving autonomously). Obviously, this is a concept and I don’t think...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
BMW Drives Right Over Toyota Corolla
In a video posted to Instagram, a black BMW sedan is seen driving right over the top of a white Toyota Corolla as the two travel down a freeway. We know this sounds absolutely insane and impossible, and if we’re being honest if the video didn’t exist we wouldn’t believe the story, but there’s solid evidence of the incident.
iheart.com
BMW Previewed A Color-Changing Car
BMW showed off its newest concept car at CES, which could be a headache for people trying to describe a car’s description to the police. The i Vision Dee, which is short for “Digital Emotional Experience,” is made with a type of E Ink that’s able to cycle through 32 colors and can even mimic facial expressions by changing the look of its headlights and grille.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal?
Here's what you need to know about Jake brakes, including how they work, if they're legal, and whether they affect a truck's engine. The post Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!
The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
Carscoops
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
