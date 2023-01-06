The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.

27 DAYS AGO