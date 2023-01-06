ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casselberry, FL

WESH

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. "It was pretty scary, and thank God for Facebook because everyone was messaging each other saying, 'Lock down, stay in your house,'" resident Carla Calzada said. Gunshots were flying...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Tenant accused of shooting, injuring landlord in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of shooting his landlord on Saturday has been arrested in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the landlord went to a Sanford home and asked Michael Mathews, who was renting a bedroom, and his girlfriend to vacate the residence. According...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 killed, 1 injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. Deputies said it happened around 9 p.m. Friday on US 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, just north of Davenport. Polk County Fire Rescue and Davenport police also responded. Investigators say two cars crashed at an...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.

