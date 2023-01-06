Read full article on original website
WESH
Man wanted in Volusia County after armed robbery, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Sunday morning, around 7:55 a.m., a man went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police. Police said the man also took a...
One killed, another in critical condition following a domestic disturbance, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — One person was killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at a Port Orange home, according to police. On Saturday, at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home on Downing Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Port Orange shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Port Orange Police Department, two people were shot Saturday night in Port Orange. "It was pretty scary, and thank God for Facebook because everyone was messaging each other saying, 'Lock down, stay in your house,'" resident Carla Calzada said. Gunshots were flying...
WESH
Tenant accused of shooting, injuring landlord in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of shooting his landlord on Saturday has been arrested in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the landlord went to a Sanford home and asked Michael Mathews, who was renting a bedroom, and his girlfriend to vacate the residence. According...
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
WESH
Sheriff: Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting girlfriend in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the charges have been upgraded for a man who's accused of shooting his girlfriend in 2021. Due to the victim's death recently, the charge of second-degree attempted murder that Brenan Hill was originally facing is now second-degree murder. It...
‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars
VIDEO: ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars. DeLAND, Fla. — DeLand police are pleading with residents to lock...
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive. Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said after...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
Orange County tow company investigated for illegal towing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County towing company is being investigated for unlawful towing. In early December, the Florida Highway Patrol began an investigation into Ready for Action Collision after a rental vehicle which had been unlawfully solicited by the business was located and towed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WESH
2 killed, 1 injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. Deputies said it happened around 9 p.m. Friday on US 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, just north of Davenport. Polk County Fire Rescue and Davenport police also responded. Investigators say two cars crashed at an...
WESH
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
Mother ‘intentionally’ drove car into lake with 2 young sons, killing all 3, police say
On Dec. 30, Lakeland authorities began investigating the deaths of two young children and a woman whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle.
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
