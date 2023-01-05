Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport
A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
fox5ny.com
Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding
NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
Old Westbury Equestrian Center building that houses 27 horses condemned due to fire code violations
The horses inside the buildings are show horses that compete around the country, including on Long Island at the Hamptons Classic.
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Cobble Hill Co-op, a West Midwood Standalone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope rental, a Flatbush single-family and a Clinton Hill row house. Popular listings were scattered all over the borough this week, from Bay Ridge to Cobble Hill. The least expensive on the list is a Ditmas Park rental at $2,450 a month and the most expensive is Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
longisland.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled
Another year without No Pants Day on the subway!
Brooklyn Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize. Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,000 after...
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
Staten Island library branch to close for construction: Here’s where and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York Public Library (NYPL) branch on Staten Island will be closed for two weeks due to construction. NYPL’s Todt Hill–Westerleigh Library branch will be closed for approximately two weeks, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, to facilitate the construction of a new circulation desk in the main lobby area. The branch is located at 2550 Victory Blvd.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Plainview Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes remained closed during the crash investigation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
