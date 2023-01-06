Read full article on original website
Important Washer Recall Due to Fire Risk
The washing machine has been in American homes for nearly 86 years. These days, washer/dryer units are a staple in nearly every American home. In fact, it's estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a washer and dryer. As we replace older model machines or purchase these machines for...
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
Alabama man charged after obscene material found on devices, police said
An Alabama man has been charged with possession of obscene material, police said. Russ Alan Miller, 57, of Decatur, Alabama, was arrested Monday at his residence following a weeks’ long investigation led to the discovery of obscene material allegedly depicting children under the age of 17 performing obscene acts for Miller.
Alabama woman found discarded teddy bear, but was startled by what she found inside
An Alabama woman thought the discarded teddy bear she picked up from a pile of garbage would make a good dog toy. What she found inside the bear was startling, she said. Vicky Wise said she picked up the bear in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. After look at the bear she found a heart-shaped box inside a pouch in the bear, she told WHNT-TV.
Sears Hometown Announces All Stores Are Closings & ‘Selling Off Bare Walls’ Amid Bankruptcy Chapter 11 Filling & Liquidation Sales
Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment — will be heavily reducing in 2023 with new liquidation sales and closures of “all Sears Hometown stores coast-to-coast,” according to an announcement on Searshometownstores.com. The statement noted that “every item in every store” is for sale and “all locations are selling off bare walls.” On Dec. 13, Sears Hometown announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to CNN. In total, 115 store closings will take place, due to a rise in inflation and disruptions in the global...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama man dies in fiery crash after striking tree
An Alabama man was killed this week after his car struck a tree and burst into flames, state troopers said. Logan K. Lewis, 20, of Double Springs, Alabama, died at the scene on Monday, Alabama state troopers said. Lewis was driving a 2009 Ford Mustang at approximately 6:18 p.m. Monday...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
