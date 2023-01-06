Following the significant rain, a break between systems arrives on Friday. Some light scattered showers are expected until Thursday night, followed by clearing and drying. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with some lingering clouds and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for both inland and coastal communities.

While the waves may be beautiful at this time, they are potentially dangerous. High Surf alerts remain in effect until Friday for most of the coastline. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6pm Friday for Santa Barbara County Southwestern and Southeastern Coast. A High Surf Warning will be in effect until 10am Friday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Central Coast Beaches, and Ventura County Beaches.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10pm Thursday for the mountains of Ventura County due to moderate to heavy snow expected, along with slippery road conditions.

Due to the wet weather, there has been an improvement on the status of our drought. Interior communities are now in an "extreme" drought in comparison to being in an "exceptional" drought. This is a step in the right direction.

The chance of rain returns this weekend, followed by another storm Monday and Tuesday.

The post Quick break from the rain arrives appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .