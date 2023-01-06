Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Man shot dead by deputies at same Santa Clara intersection of woman's stabbing death
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman...
Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon. Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m. While performing those live The post Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill suspect pleads no contest to conspiracy charge
Ricardo Catalan-Murga pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to a felony charge in relation to the shooting death of Morgan Hill resident Humberto Cossio, according to authorities. Catalan-Murga, 18, entered the plea in a scheduled hearing at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill. Specifically, he pleaded no contest to criminal conspiracy, with an enhancement for being involved in gang activity, according to Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Erica Cordero.
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested by Merced Gang Violence Suppression Unit with a Ghost Gun and Narcotics
January 8, 2023 – Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Trudy Way. They arrested a man wanted by California State Parole and he was found in possession of a ghost gun and narcotics.
Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was released from jail Saturday morning with stolen jail clothing. The inmate was last seen on North Main and Laurel in Salinas around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said he appears to have stolen a stripped Monterey County inmate jail shirt. Deputies say he The post Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing appeared first on KION546.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family
SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
Morgan Hill Times
Suspects in Morgan Hill murder cases set for upcoming hearings
Suspects tied to two gang-related Morgan Hill murders in 2020 and 2021 are scheduled for upcoming hearings in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to authorities. The deaths of Michael Duran, 18, and Humberto Cossio, 33, do not appear to be directly related, but court files indicate that investigators think some of the suspects and their associates in both cases knew each other, and may have been involved in previous shootings reported in Morgan Hill and San Jose. The suspects in both cases are allegedly involved with the illegal Norteno street gang, which has a prominent presence in South County.
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they located the stolen puppy and suspect who stole her at the 100 block of General Stilwell Drive. Marina police recognized the suspect from prior contact with the department. They also received a tip that Zoey and the suspect were in Marina. Zoey was returned to SPCA Monterey County. The post Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy appeared first on KION546.
RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex
A burning recreational vehicle led authorities to evacuate a San Jose apartment complex Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The RV was reported to be burning in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Av. RV fully engulfed near an...
RV ‘engulfed in flames' near San Jose apartment complex
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An RV was reportedly ‘engulfed in flames’ in San Jose on Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police say crews are currently on the scene of the vehicle fire located on the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue. The fire is near an apartment complex, […]
Puppy stolen from SPCA Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County said one of their Pit bull/ German Shepard puppies was stolen Thursday. Around 11 a.m. a man entered the SPCA Monterey County building with a messenger bag and said he was visiting the adoptable pets. A few minutes later, staff saw the man walk back through the lobby with The post Puppy stolen from SPCA Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation orders issued in parts of Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. As of 6:40 The post Evacuation orders issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
Monterey County Deputy battling cancer, described as being “as there for her coworkers”
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV) - A Monterey County Deputy finds herself battling cancer. As a single mother fighting cancer Deputy Nora Fausto is struggling to make ends meet. While her prognosis is good, medical bills have been stacking up. Her leave banks are also exhausted. She has been paying out of pocket for medical bills. The post Monterey County Deputy battling cancer, described as being “as there for her coworkers” appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into big rig
A woman was lucky to walk away from a frightful crash due to the wet roads near Modesto. An Amazon driver was going down Highway 99 Friday morning when a small sedan hydroplaned across several lanes. The incident was all caught on video as the delivery truck had interior and...
