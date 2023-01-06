Suspects tied to two gang-related Morgan Hill murders in 2020 and 2021 are scheduled for upcoming hearings in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to authorities. The deaths of Michael Duran, 18, and Humberto Cossio, 33, do not appear to be directly related, but court files indicate that investigators think some of the suspects and their associates in both cases knew each other, and may have been involved in previous shootings reported in Morgan Hill and San Jose. The suspects in both cases are allegedly involved with the illegal Norteno street gang, which has a prominent presence in South County.

