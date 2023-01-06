ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Santa Clarita Intersection

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at an intersection in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The woman was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. She was pronounced dead at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in West Covina

Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of an 81-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Covina. The victim was identified as Cristobal Arana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to determine Arana’s city of residence.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights

A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man fatally shot during music video at Sixth Street bridge

Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified

A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot Dead While Seated in Vehicle in Long Beach

A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach

A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge

A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

