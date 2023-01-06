Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
foxla.com
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Santa Clarita Intersection
A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at an intersection in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The woman was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. She was pronounced dead at the...
KTLA.com
Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Castaic hours after woman is fatally stabbed in same area
Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later. The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in West Covina
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of an 81-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Covina. The victim was identified as Cristobal Arana, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to determine Arana’s city of residence.
mynewsla.com
Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
foxla.com
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot during music video at Sixth Street bridge
Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
mynewsla.com
One Man, 31, Arrested on Suspicion of Home Invasion Robbery in San Gabriel
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of armed robbery at a San Gabriel home, according to a report. The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. One of the women who was in...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead While Seated in Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say
The victim was found around 8:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. The post Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
One Man Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
