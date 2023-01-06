Buried on the Depth Chart, UW's Sunday Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas running back had just nine carries in three Husky seasons.

Jay'Veon Sunday became the eighth University of Washington scholarship football player since the season ended to determine he had no chance of ever playing meaningful minutes for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and enter the transfer portal.

On Thursday, the 6-foot, 203-pound Sunday from Waco, Texas, exited after three seasons at the UW brought him just 9 carries for 29 yards, with 19 of them coming on his lone run against Colorado a month and a half ago.

Sunday will best be remembered in Montlake for his showboating antics during 2021 spring football practice, where he repeatedly angered his Husky defensive counterparts, who felt disrespected by his high-stepping and finger-waving ways.

He is the third Texas running back, all recruited by the previous Jimmy Lake UW staff, to depart the program since spring football practice ended, following Caleb Berry from Lufkin (Incarnate Word) and Emeka Megwa from Fort Worth (Oklahoma walk-on) out the door.

All were so-called power backs as opposed to the multi-purpose players who also can catch and block that DeBoer and his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb much prefer.

Sunday was never long for the program once the coaching change took place. This season, he played only in the Colorado game, the last Husky Stadium outing on the schedule, and carried the ball just the one time.

The Huskies have had a flurry of transfers since beating Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl with DeBoer's coaches no doubt being honest in telling these players about their chances of ever playing for them.

Sunday follows former UW teammates safety Cam Williams (Georgia Southern), cornerback Zakhari Spears (Connecticut), defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., tight end Caden Jumper, linebacker Daniel Heimuli and offensive tackle Victor Curne into the transfer portal in this cycle.

None of these Huskies were starters this season and some were carrying extra baggage around, such as Peihopa and Heimuli dealing with indefinite suspensions.

The Huskies still have eight scholarship running backs on the roster.

