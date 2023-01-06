SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO