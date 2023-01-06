Read full article on original website
East Bay Basketball Team Winning for Coach in Hospice Care
There’s an overwhelmingly joyous and positive aura around San Ramon Valley’s basketball team. The Wolves showcase selfless ball movement and physical defense. The 12 players on the bench roar with approval every time one of their five teammates on the floor draws a charge. In an age where players transfer at a moment’s notice, looking to improve their own personal stock, San Ramon Valley plays a pure brand of team basketball.
San Ramon Valley improves to 15-1 with 89-79 boys basketball win over Oakland
The San Ramon Valley Wolves, ranked 12th in the state by SBLive, don't appear to be running out of energy. Coming off a 114-point game, a Gold Division championship in the Classic at Damien, and riding an emotional roller coaster with the failing health of a popular assistant coach, the ...
Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County
San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Announces DA’s Executive Leadership Team to Deliver on Justice Reform
OAKLAND, CA — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price announced today her Executive Leadership Team, with a proven record of leading justice reforms, including Chief Assistant District Attorneys Otis Bruce Jr. and Royl L. Roberts. Mr. Bruce, a career prosecutor, recently retired as Marin County’s Assistant District Attorney,...
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday
The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo. Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County. The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the...
DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family
SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
