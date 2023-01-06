Are we really ready to get serious about violent crime in New Orleans? Or will we continue to bemoan Starbucks not being able to sell its overpriced skinny vanilla lattes on Canal Street or the closing of a handful of restaurants that have made crime the scapegoat for what, at the end of the day, amounts to a business decision. The fate of Starbucks is not a valid measure of the problems that New Orleans faces. In fact, we don’t want to hear one more thing about some restaurant closing its doors for good amid so-called concerns about rising crime.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO