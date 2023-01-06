Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Our Views: In new year, New Orleans officials need to tackle violent crime with all the urgency they can muster
When it comes to violent crime in New Orleans, the old year ended horribly and the new year is off to just as upsetting a start. New Orleans finished 2022 with what’s likely the highest murder rate of any large city in the nation. That’s not just a statistic. It’s an outrage, and a genuine crisis.
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NOLA.com
George Floyd protesters blocked from suing State Police in New Orleans bridge march
Three protesters who tried to cross the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans, in a 2020 demonstration after the murder of George Floyd, have been blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in their attempt to hold Louisiana State Police responsible for stopping them. Their suit had...
NOLA.com
S.W. Green mansion, which survived 1928 Klan arson in New Orleans, catches fire Saturday
The blighted S.W. Green mansion, built by a prominent Black businessman in New Orleans and targeted for arson by the Ku Klux Klan in 1928, caught fire again Saturday. The one-alarm fire erupted at about 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banks Street, the Fire Department said. No details of fire or its aftermath were immediately available.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial
Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
Two dead after three Sunday shootings in New Orleans
All of these shootings continue the Crescent City’s streak of shootings to being the New Year. New Orleans has experienced at least one shooting per day so far in 2023. At least 11 people have died as a result of those shootings.
NOLA.com
Fantasy skate drama 'Roller Soul' opens at Cafe Istanbul on Jan. 12
Carolyn Hamilton didn’t have any acting or synchronized swimming experience when she joined New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob. But she swam in its first show, “Two Legs Bad,” an adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” set in a water park. And she played the lead in its second production, an adaptation of “The Last Unicorn.”
Neighbors take cover as shots ring out on New Orleans street, killing 3
Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
theneworleanstribune.com
Truth & Consequences: Violence in New Orleans
Are we really ready to get serious about violent crime in New Orleans? Or will we continue to bemoan Starbucks not being able to sell its overpriced skinny vanilla lattes on Canal Street or the closing of a handful of restaurants that have made crime the scapegoat for what, at the end of the day, amounts to a business decision. The fate of Starbucks is not a valid measure of the problems that New Orleans faces. In fact, we don’t want to hear one more thing about some restaurant closing its doors for good amid so-called concerns about rising crime.
fox8live.com
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
WDSU
The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
WDSU
NOLA city council dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours
NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
