ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial

Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Fantasy skate drama 'Roller Soul' opens at Cafe Istanbul on Jan. 12

Carolyn Hamilton didn’t have any acting or synchronized swimming experience when she joined New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob. But she swam in its first show, “Two Legs Bad,” an adaptation of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” set in a water park. And she played the lead in its second production, an adaptation of “The Last Unicorn.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
theneworleanstribune.com

Truth & Consequences: Violence in New Orleans

Are we really ready to get serious about violent crime in New Orleans? Or will we continue to bemoan Starbucks not being able to sell its overpriced skinny vanilla lattes on Canal Street or the closing of a handful of restaurants that have made crime the scapegoat for what, at the end of the day, amounts to a business decision. The fate of Starbucks is not a valid measure of the problems that New Orleans faces. In fact, we don’t want to hear one more thing about some restaurant closing its doors for good amid so-called concerns about rising crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOLA city council dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours

NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy