Bill Walser
3d ago
Introduce this goon to the the inner workings of a diesel powered wood chipper.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Police identify Portland pedestrian killed in second fatal crash of 2023
Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV in the Centennial neighborhood as 68-year-old Penny A. Griffith. Police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Boy, 15, booked after shooting outside Franklin High
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after a shooting outside of Franklin High School, authorities said.
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Man badly wounded in North Portland shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting and what they call an arson attack that happened in North Portland shortly before noon Thursday.
Minor suspect arrested in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting
Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.
PPB: 3 arrested for illegal guns after police track car going 100 mph
After attempting to elude police, three suspects were arrested carrying illegal guns Friday night, authorities said.
KVAL
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
‘There is no word for when you lose a child’
Damala Badon said her son "was the light of everyone's circle." she said Parnell Badon Jr. was "funny, goofy, very protective, and loving, everything you would imagine a young boy growing into himself to be.”
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
PPB: Driver arrested after fleeing police, crashing in SE Portland
A driver wanted on felony charges led officers on a chase through Southeast Portland before he eventually crashed and was arrested.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
kptv.com
Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
KGW
Portland, OR
