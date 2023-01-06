ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Jan. 2-7

Several Mid-Penn boasketballys b players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Harrisburg, PA
