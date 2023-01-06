Read full article on original website
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Jan. 2-7
Several Mid-Penn boasketballys b players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Matthew DeDonatis scores 15 as Hershey blows by Governor Mifflin 73-42
Thirteen different Hershey players found their way into the scorebook Saturday in a 73-42 win over Governor Mifflin. Matthew DeDonatis led the Trojans with 15 points, Isaiah Danner had 11 and Earmon Callahan added eight.
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Mid-Penn Conference boys swimming honor roll through week ending Jan. 7, 2023
Swimming’s regular season is in full swing and fast times are being recorded throughout the Mid-Penn Conference. These are the top three fastest times per event recorded by Mid-Penn Conference boys swimmers to date, according to data from PASwimmming.com. Don’t see your swimmer listed? Are there are omissions? Send...
Mid-Penn Conference high school sports schedule for Jan. 9, 2023
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
