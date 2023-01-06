Live Updates/Thread: No. 7 LSU vs. Texas AM

Tigers in search of best start in program history, face challenging Aggies squad.

Final: LSU , 74, Texas A&M 34

Fourth Quarter

Reese has now broken the school record for rebounds in a game with 28. She exits the game with 26 points and 28 rebounds.

The Tigers are keeping their foot on the gas to start the fourth quarter with Angel Reese remaining in the game. She's up to 21 points and 25 rebounds. Historic night for one of college basketball's best.

End of the Third Quarter: LSU 60, Texas A&M 21

Third Quarter

LSU has outscored Texas A&M 26-9 in the third quarter as their lead balloons to 34. Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson are taking over.

Score Update: LSU 47, Texas A&M 17

Angel Reese is having a MONSTER night for LSU. The superstar forward is up to 15 points and 20 rebounds as we reach the midway mark of the third quarter.

Johnson is up to eight points in the quarter for LSU after knocking down a deep three. The Tigers' lead has bolstered to 29 points.

Flau'jae Johnson opens the third quarter with a dazzling reverse layup to put LSU on the board first. She's up to eight points with three rebounds.

Halftime: LSU 34, Texas A&M 12

Second Quarter

Angel Reese is in a groove now. She's up to seven points and 10 rebounds halfway through the second frame.

Score Update: LSU 26, Texas A&M 10 - 4:15 remaining

Mulkey has a strict eight man rotation thus far with Kateri Poole, Last-Tear Poa and Sa'Myah Smith getting significant minutes off of the bench. Smith is already up to three blocks.

Tigers open the second quarter on an 11-1 run to extend their lead to 19-7 led by Angel Reese's dominance in the paint. Providing second chance buckets and opportunities for others, LSU has blown this game open.

End of the First Quarter: LSU 8, Texas A&M 6

First Quarter

Angel Reese gets her first basket of the game with 1:36 remaining. Tigers dominating the paint early, but unable to convert.

LSU is 2-of-13 from the field in the first quarter with Angel Reese sitting at 0-of-5. Cold start from this group, but their defensive efforts have kept it tight.

Score Update: LSU 4, Texas A&M 4 - 4:15 remaining

No offensive success has head coach Kim Mulkey going deep into her bench to start this one off. Tigers have already seen eight players touch the floor.

The Tigers are now 0-of-5 from the field to start this one. Elite defense has kept them in it, trailing just 2-0 with 6:55 remaining in the quarter.

Texas A&M guard Kay Kay Green knocks down the jumper to get things started after back-to-back misses by LSU.

Pregame



LSU's starting lineup:

G: Alexis Morris

G: Flau'jae Johnson

G: Jasmine Carson

F: LaDazhia Williams

F: Angel Reese

Angel Reese is in search of her 15th straight double-double. The All-American candidate is averaging 23.9 points and 14.9 rebounds per game. Both rank first in the SEC.

Tigers Chasing History

The No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-0, 2-0 SEC) will be in the PMAC Thursday night with an opportunity to tie the best start in program history when they take on Texas A&M (5-7, 0-2 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

LSU had its best start in 2002-03 when it started 15-0 during Seimone’ Augustus’ freshman season. The Tigers have the nation’s No. 1 offense, scoring 92.4 points per game with the third best shooting percentage at 50.7-percent. LSU holds opponents to 51.2 points per game, the fourth fewest in the NCAA.

“We’re not good enough to look past anybody,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “We are still a work in progress. We’re a very talented team, but we haven’t done anything yet.”