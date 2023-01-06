ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

M. Night Shyamalan, who worked with Bruce Willis in 3 movies before the actor's aphasia diagnosis, says he'll always think of him 'as a big brother'

By JP Mangalindan
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZgJA_0k57hH1l00
M. Night Shyamalan discussed Bruce Willis and his health condition recently.

Chris Pizzello/AP

  • M. Night Shyamalan discussed Bruce Willis and his condition in a recent interview.
  • The director had nothing but praise for Willis, calling him a "true movie star."
  • "I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me," said Shyamalan.

Director M. Night Shyamalan's professional relationship with Bruce Willis spans more than two decades to their first collaboration: the 1999 horror film "The Sixth Sense."

In a recent interview, Shyamalan, who has worked with Willis in three films since ("Unbreakable," "Split," and "Glass"), had nothing but praise for the actor, whose family announced in March 2022 he was retiring from acting due to his diagnosis with aphasia. Aphasia, which is caused by brain damage, affects a person's ability to understand and express speech.

"He's a true movie star," Shyamalan said of Willis with The Hollywood Reporter . "I'm not being self-deprecating here, but I'm a nerdy, boring dude most of the time. But when I first got to hang out with him, I felt the electric charm of this blue-collar, great-looking guy. He could take over a room with his humor and his charm, and that's what he could imbue into his characters."

Shyamalan admitted Willis' lingering impact extends well beyond the director's career.

"For him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," he added. "Our families are also very close, and I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me. So the things that are happening with him are happening to a family member."

Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene in 1980 with uncredited roles in films like Sidney Lumet's "The Verdict" and catapulting to fame in the ABC series "Moonlighting," Willis carved out a hugely memorable acting career that spanned nearly four decades, with turns in films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction," "Sin City," and "The Sixth Sense." His films have grossed more than $5 billion worldwide.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 41

WomanStorm
2d ago

He’s a first class director! And Bruce is one of the best actors of our time. Wishing Bruce the best! So sad what’s happened to him 😥

Reply
45
US Citizen
3d ago

I wish they would rerun the Moonlighting shows. He was so funny. You couldn’t help but love him.

Reply(2)
38
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

“Lady In The Water” was an odd movie. I absolutely LOVED the elevator movie “Devil” though.

Reply
11
Related
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

Insider

734K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy