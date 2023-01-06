M. Night Shyamalan, who worked with Bruce Willis in 3 movies before the actor's aphasia diagnosis, says he'll always think of him 'as a big brother'

M. Night Shyamalan discussed Bruce Willis and his health condition recently. Chris Pizzello/AP

M. Night Shyamalan discussed Bruce Willis and his condition in a recent interview.

The director had nothing but praise for Willis, calling him a "true movie star."

"I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me," said Shyamalan.

Director M. Night Shyamalan's professional relationship with Bruce Willis spans more than two decades to their first collaboration: the 1999 horror film "The Sixth Sense."

In a recent interview, Shyamalan, who has worked with Willis in three films since ("Unbreakable," "Split," and "Glass"), had nothing but praise for the actor, whose family announced in March 2022 he was retiring from acting due to his diagnosis with aphasia. Aphasia, which is caused by brain damage, affects a person's ability to understand and express speech.

"He's a true movie star," Shyamalan said of Willis with The Hollywood Reporter . "I'm not being self-deprecating here, but I'm a nerdy, boring dude most of the time. But when I first got to hang out with him, I felt the electric charm of this blue-collar, great-looking guy. He could take over a room with his humor and his charm, and that's what he could imbue into his characters."

Shyamalan admitted Willis' lingering impact extends well beyond the director's career.

"For him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," he added. "Our families are also very close, and I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me. So the things that are happening with him are happening to a family member."

Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene in 1980 with uncredited roles in films like Sidney Lumet's "The Verdict" and catapulting to fame in the ABC series "Moonlighting," Willis carved out a hugely memorable acting career that spanned nearly four decades, with turns in films like "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction," "Sin City," and "The Sixth Sense." His films have grossed more than $5 billion worldwide.