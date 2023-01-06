ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
KING-5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015

For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
koze.com

NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer

NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
koze.com

Crash Near Cottonwood Injures Two

COTTONWOOD, ID – A crash near Cottonwood this morning sent two people to the hospital. The Idaho State Police are investigating the two-vehicle collision near the intersection of US Highway 95 and Denver Road. According to a press release, at about 9:05 a.m., a 29-year-old female (sole occupant) was...
COTTONWOOD, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews put out structure fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane

The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
COLFAX, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Chronicle

Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals

The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
MOSCOW, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
pullmanradio.com

Several Fire Departments Battle Structure Fire Near Downtown Moscow Late Friday Afternoon

Several local fire departments were busy with a structure fire near downtown Moscow late Friday afternoon. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department was called to the blaze on 2nd Street around 4:30. When volunteers arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story building. Crews were able to keep the fire to the backside addition of the structure. The floor and roof in the part of the building partially collapsed. No one was hurt. No one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say the blaze isn’t suspicious.
MOSCOW, ID

