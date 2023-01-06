Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho standout girl wrestler wins prestigious West Coast tournament title months after father dies tragically
NAMPA, Idaho - With the unmistakable sound of the referee’s hand hitting the mat, Kadence Beck was unable to hold it in any longer. The Grangeville High School senior immediately rolled over and put her hands in front of her face to hide the tears. They were two and a half months in the making. ...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Tri-City Herald
WSU students: Kohberger spoke up in class — except when Moscow killings were the topic
Graduate school peers of Bryan Kohberger recall him as actively engaged in their Washington State University criminal justice and criminology program — someone who sought connections while also sharing little about his past in his first semester as a doctoral student. Kohberger — the man charged with four counts...
KING-5
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
pullmanradio.com
Dredging Underway On The Lower Snake River For The First Time Since 2015
For the first time in 8 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dredging portions of the Lower Snake River to maintain the shipping channel. Dredging has begun near the Ports of Lewiston and Clarkston. The dredged material is being barged downriver and deposited just below Blyton Landing near the Whitman County bank. The critical work will continue through next month. The dredging costs about 6 million dollars.
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
koze.com
NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer
NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
koze.com
Crash Near Cottonwood Injures Two
COTTONWOOD, ID – A crash near Cottonwood this morning sent two people to the hospital. The Idaho State Police are investigating the two-vehicle collision near the intersection of US Highway 95 and Denver Road. According to a press release, at about 9:05 a.m., a 29-year-old female (sole occupant) was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Crews put out structure fire in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
pullmanradio.com
Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane
The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Chronicle
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals
The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
nbcrightnow.com
Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
PULLMAN – Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest. Washington State’s football program is finalizing a deal to make Schmedding its next defensive coordinator, according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will replace Brian...
pullmanradio.com
Several Fire Departments Battle Structure Fire Near Downtown Moscow Late Friday Afternoon
Several local fire departments were busy with a structure fire near downtown Moscow late Friday afternoon. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department was called to the blaze on 2nd Street around 4:30. When volunteers arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story building. Crews were able to keep the fire to the backside addition of the structure. The floor and roof in the part of the building partially collapsed. No one was hurt. No one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say the blaze isn’t suspicious.
Comments / 0