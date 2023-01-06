ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...

ALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO