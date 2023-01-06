Read full article on original website
Related
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Comments / 0