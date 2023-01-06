Read full article on original website
Rain thwarts efforts to resume Sydney Test
The third Sydney Test remained captive to the weather Saturday, with no play possible on the fourth morning and Usman Khawaja still awaiting the chance to claim his first Test double century. The umpires decided to take an early lunch to give ground staff the chance to prepare the Sydney...
Baby due for former world number one Ashleigh Barty
Retired former world number one Ashleigh Barty announced Friday she was expecting a baby, almost a year after the Australian's shock retirement from the sport. The popular three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world in March last year by quitting aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was "spent physically".
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
People wait for an underground train as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title
Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International. The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his...
Italy into United Cup final against USA despite Tsitsipas outgunning Berrettini
Stefanos Tsitsipas battled from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini Saturday but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti powered Italy into the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States. World number four Tsitsipas came through a do-or-die clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6...
