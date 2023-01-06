Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
kalkinemedia.com
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Column-Hedge fund petroleum buying paused over year end: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rallying oil prices ran out of steam just before the end of the year as investors turned cautious after two weeks of heavy petroleum buying. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 12 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts over the seven days ending Jan. 3.
Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island
DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
kalkinemedia.com
Is there a legal way to avoid tax on cryptocurrencies in Australia?
The taxation authority of Australia uses the umbrella term ‘crypto assets’ for all cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Even when someone swaps or exchanges one crypto asset for another, it triggers a capital gains tax event. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) mandates that the value of the transaction should be...
kalkinemedia.com
Which Crypto Companies Have Gone Bankrupt Recently
The crypto markets have been volatile due to unexpected occurrences that have unfolded throughout the years. Many crypto enterprises have gone bankrupt over the years due to massive hacks, scams, or mismanagement, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars in investor capital.
UK battery startup Britishvolt in talks to sell majority stake
The battery startup Britishvolt is in talks to sell the majority of its shares to a consortium of investors, in a deal that could allow it to continue pursuing its goal of building a UK “gigafactory”. Britishvolt said it was hoping to secure long-term funding in the talks,...
kalkinemedia.com
IMV Announces Update And Planned 2023 Milestones To Advance Clinical Development Of MVP-S
* ANNOUNCES UPDATE AND PLANNED 2023 MILESTONES TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS LEAD THERAPEUTIC, MVP-S * EXPECTS PRELIMINARY CLINICAL RESPONSE DATA FROM THE AVALON PHASE 2B TRIAL IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3Xis7M1 Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0