ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jordan Spieth catches fans gambling on his putt in Hawaii: 'I'd be doing the same thing'

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G79kd_0k57gcgn00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Soft breezes and picturesque views make Kapalua the perfect venue to kick off the new year, as the top players in the world look to get back in the swing of things at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

But gamblers? They’re always in midseason form, as was evidenced by an exchange Jordan Spieth had with a pair of fans off the back of the 12th green during Thursday’s opening round.

Spieth was visibly angry with himself after leaving a short approach on the 432-yard par 4 well shy of the stick, and, as he often does, he mused aloud that he’d given himself a difficult two-putt for par.

As soon as Spieth hit his first putt from just inside 54 feet away, he started following it, obviously unhappy with the line, which was well off. But the result was good, and he had less than three feet to save his four.

Spieth stood for a second over the par putt, and calmly drilled it, to remain at 4 under at the time.

But clearly, the University of Texas product could hear some bystanders wagering on whether he would make his putt.

As soon as he sank it, he walked to the back of the green and told the pair that he overheard what they were up to.

“I appreciate the exchange of money and I’d be doing the same thing, but I could just hear you guys gambling, right off the back of the green,” Spieth said.

He smiled, gave each of the two a fist bump and walked on his way.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions

Xander Schauffele was forced to withdraw during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Schauffele confirmed after the first round that he was suffering with back pain. He picked up the injury during Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in December. The 29-year-old told the...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"

Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star LB Justin Williams announces top six schools

2024 four-star linebacker Justin Williams has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. Williams is set to focus on Auburn, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Williams is listed as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. He took unofficial visits to Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M over the course of the fall.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sports

2023 Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 4 of the 2023 Tournament of Champions on Sunday. As he has done after the first two days, Collin Morikawa will sleep on the lead at the 2023 Tournament of Champions. Beginning his third round with a two-stroke lead, the two-time major champion was simply brilliant around the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Saturday and extended his lead to six strokes heading into the final day of competition.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy