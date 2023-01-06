ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Third man charged with murder in 2022 shooting of Dallas community leader Jin Shin

By James Hartley
 3 days ago

A third man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August 2022 killing of Jin Shin, a Dallas man known as an advocate for the Asian-American community in North Texas who police said was shot in Fort Worth following a minor traffic accident.

Quamon Deshun White, 30, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with murder in the death of Shin, according to a Fort Worth police report and Tarrant County Jail records. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.

Kameron Taylor, 28, and Markynn Dmorous West , 30, were arrested in 2022 and also charged with the murder in the Aug. 15 killing. Both men have been released on bond while awaiting trial.

Video of the shooting

Police said in an arrest warrant for West that video captured the events leading up to the shooting, showing a group of eight people surround Shin on the night of Aug. 15 following the accident. At one point, someone took his keys and someone else punched him.

Shin, armed with handgun that he kept pointed down the whole time, moved away from his vehicle, the warrant says.

But within minutes, West fired at Shin multiple times, killing the 43-year-old Dallas man, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police said that just after 2 a.m. of Aug. 15, Shin was involved in a minor traffic accident in the 2500 block of University Drive in Fort Worth. After the accident, friends of the people in the other car involved arrived, boxed in Shin’s Jeep and surrounded him, according to the warrant.

In the arrest warrant, police said Shin was walking to the back of his Jeep when West opened fire. Shin retreated, but West pursued him and continued firing.

‘Justice for Jin’

Family, friends and members of the community outraged by Shin’s death have held memorials and fundraisers for the family, demanding “Justice for Jin.”

They’ve described Shin as “ more than a pillar of the community ,” a man who would go out of his way to help others, from hosting fundraisers at his Dallas business, Family Karaoke, to donating money to collaborating with other local business owners to help them out when the COVID-19 pandemic wrought turmoil for restaurants and shops in his community.

Often times, people said, Shin would be working to raise money or help his neighbors out in some other way and they wouldn’t even know it.

Like one time, when an employee at Family Karaoke was diagnosed with cancer and Shin hosted a fundraiser. One of Shin’s former bartenders said the employee worked the fundraiser without knowing anything about it. She found out when all the profits from the event, along with money Shin donated himself and any tips other employees were able and willing to offer, were given to her at the end of the night.

Most are convinced they’ll never know the true amount of money he donated to those around him who were in need or how many people he helped in other ways.

Family and friends said his work in the community has left a lasting impact, and that his death has broken their hearts but also brought countless people together in remembering him and calling for justice.

A fundraiser to help the family cover legal expenses, provide for Shin’s children and cover the costs of his funeral services has raised more than $100,000.

Fort Worth, TX
