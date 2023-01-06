Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
khqa.com
Man guilty of fatal stabbing in Macomb sentenced
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Bardolph man who was found guilty of second degree murder has been sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars. A McDonough County judge sentenced Brandon A. Whiteman, 21, to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following his conviction for second degree murder in mid-November of 2022.
khqa.com
Local Children's Advocacy Network discuss impact of trafficking
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The fight to stop human trafficking continues as it continues to be an issue not only all around the world, but also in places a lot closer to us than we think. "Trafficking can take place anywhere," said Caroll. "There are even families trafficking their...
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 4, 2023
Shane Williams, 36, Quincy, Resisting a Peace Officer. NTA 131. Hailey E Carson, 18, Quincy, Mob Action, Agg Battery, No FOID. Lodged ACJ No Bond. Chaunessi G Cano (20) of Quincy, arrested for Mob Action and Aggravated Battery for an incident at 500 S 8th. Lodged 154. Shianna S Reddick...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
muddyrivernews.com
Two more arrests made, one more arrest pending involving Tuesday morning shooting on South Eighth
QUINCY — Two more arrests were made Wednesday by the Quincy Police Department in connection to a shooting incident in the 500 block of South Eighth Street early Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant has been issued for another Quincy man in this case. Officers with the Quincy Police...
khqa.com
Local organization recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Month
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Human trafficking is something that has been impacting individuals for years. Now, many have probably heard about human trafficking, but may not have a full understanding of what it is. "A lot of people get it confused with smuggling. Human smuggling is transportation-based," said Jamie...
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
khqa.com
IRS finishes unemployment exclusion, sends refunds averaging $1,232
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The IRS on Friday said it recently completed the final corrections of tax year 2020 accounts for taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation they received in 2020. The agency said it corrected approximately 14 million returns, which resulted in nearly 12 million refunds...
khqa.com
Holy Trinity Catholic host Hoops for Hope to support one of their own
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — Community members in Fort Madison came together on Friday night to show their to support to one of their own who is battling cancer. "I'll tell you what, she's my inspiration," said Stuart Welding. "I mean, she may have looked up to me, but...
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March
The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
muddyrivernews.com
Camp Point couple buys Shake Shack, plans to keep it open year-round and add coffees, lotus drinks
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Kimberly Kestner’s parents, Kenny and Angie Volk, are the owners of the Tastee Treat in Mount Sterling, a popular stop on U.S. 24 to get a burger, shake or sundae since the 1950s. When Kimberly and her husband, Austin, learned of the opportunity to...
