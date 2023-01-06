Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pembroke PinesTed RiversPembroke Pines, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationAventura, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle
11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
Lincoln Road Mall | Miami Beach, Florida
Although it is not a mall as such, Lincoln Road Mall is a great place to go shopping in Miami, very close to the beach. It is a beautiful street completely pedestrian where you can find several international brands. These include renowned fashion brands such as AllSaints, John Varvatos, H&M, Scotch & Soda and Anthropologie. There are also department stores like Macy's and discount stores like Marshalls and Ross for real bargains on clothing.
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
Massive Rogue Wave on Miami Beach Knocks People Down, Leaves 6 Injured in Shocking Video
An area in Miami Beach was completely destroyed after a sneaker wave knocked down bridges and swept several people into the ocean. The now-viral video shows Miami Beach’s South Point Park in shambles as the sneaker wave rolled through. A total of six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. The account that posted the video, Nature Is Metal, stated that a sneaker wave (aka king wave or rogue wave) is a large, unexpected, and unusually strong wave. This type of wave can be dangerous due to it catching people and objects off guard, and then sweeping them out to sea.
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.
Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
Cool Weekend Weather For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Exceptionally Nice Weather Expected This Week In South Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect cooler temps this weekend in and around South Palm Beach County, as South Florida’s version of “winter” sets in — at least for a few days. Boca Raton, Delray […]
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Effe Cafe to Reopen in Its Original Home
The beloved neighborhood joint will be revived in Cooper City
WSVN-TV
Dog that went missing after Miami Gardens shooting reunited with owner; worker at KFC where French Montana ran speaks out
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for the owner of a dog that was brought home days after she went missing in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Miami Gardens. 7News cameras captured Chola was reunited with her owner, Wilmark Baez, on Sunday. “I was...
24hip-hop.com
California Realtor Faisal Alenezi Buys an Oceanview Home at Bentley Building in Miami for $8.2 Million
Faisal Alenezi, CEO of Luxury Real Estate company-based in Malibu sets a meeting to buy a splashy spread for just over $8.2 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the meeting is set to be on February 25th with Ian Reisner Vice President. The Oceanview home comes...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Stephen Ross’ Associated Plans Downtown West Palm Seaside Workplace Tower
Stephen Ross can’t get enough of downtown West Palm Beach. Already the biggest office property owner in the city, Ross’ Related Companies now plans a 25-story building that will bring 456,000 square feet of work space and 15,000 square feet of retail to downtown West Palm, according to a company news release.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach
The New Haven classic opened its first South Florida location in 2022
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Comments / 0