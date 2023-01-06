Read full article on original website
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Surprising! 26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don’t Think of as Old
You might be surprised to learn that some of the things that you drive past every day here in South Jersey are decades or even over a century old and you probably don't even realize it. I started this time-traveling experiment the other day when I drove past the old...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
Funniest reviews of the Frank Sinatra rest stop on Garden State Parkway
I constantly wonder if Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, were still alive, if he'd be happy that New Jersey named a rest area after him. Back in 2021, the Atlantic City Service Area on the Garden State Parkway in Galloway was renamed the Frank Sinatra Service Area. At that...
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Food Truck Lady's Top New Jersey Food Trucks 2022
New Jersey is a food lovers' paradise and home to hundreds of food trucks. The Food Truck Lady ran an informal poll to compile a list of the top Food Trucks in New Jersey. Here are the results from that poll. Did any of your favorite New Jersey food trucks make it to the list?
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey
Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
This incident and story serve as a heads-up for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways. Always expect the unexpected and keep your eyes open at all times to your surroundings. I've been driving the roads in New Jersey all my life ever since I got my permit at age...
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.
Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Wildwood NJ
On the shores of Cape May County lies Wildwood, NJ, a gorgeous seaside town famed for its white sandy beaches and relaxed vibe. The beaches in Wildwood are the widest on the Jersey Cape, making them perfect for a relaxing day by the sea. During the summer, expect Wildwood to be busy with tourists and locals flocking to this seaside escape to make the most of the warm weather, soft sands and inviting waters.
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
