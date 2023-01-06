ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3d ago

yea? usa blame all deaths on covid or drugs and surely ppl that died of covid (most did not) nurse's say drs did that to the pts in hospice blamed covid....i know personally

Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
AMELIA, OH
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 people injured in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Two people were shot Friday evening in Covington. Police say two men were hit near the corner of Greenup and East 20th Street shortly before 8. One of the men is in critical condition while the other man was hit in the leg. They were both...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say

Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

New Cincinnati police chief to be sworn in Monday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge will be formally sworn in during a 6 p.m. ceremony Monday at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long are expected to attend. Theetge is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One man arrested in connection with Cincinnati and Norwood fires

CINCINNATI — A joint investigation between Cincinnati Fire Department, Norwood Fire Department and Norwood Police Department has led to an arrest in a string of fires. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Ayinde Anderson was arrested and charged with attempted arson,...
CINCINNATI, OH

