Wilmington, NC

Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
New Series: Wilmington Campaign honors diversity in Civil War

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina Historic Sites, New Hanover County Public Library, and Cameron Art Museum have partnered to commemorate the diverse people in the Civil War Campaign of Wilmington. Between December 1864 and February 1865 Union Forces launched the Wilmington Campaign to close the final port...
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony in Wilmington sells out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony was a huge success, according to organizers – selling out all 750 lantern sleeves for the first time since the event started. After purchasing a lantern sleeve – hundreds of people lined up to have their decorated...
Shallote Doppler Radar site undergoes repairs

SHALLOTE, NC (WWAY)– Some heavy lifting on the National Weather Service’s Doppler Radar site in Shallotte took place on Friday morning as part of a major repair project in the coming week. “We’re so excited today, a big-time enhancement to the radar with the new pedestal being installed....
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wilmington Police Officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Wilmington Police Officer. WPD units say they responded to a trespassing call at 68 S. Kerr Avenue Friday morning around 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was being combative and refused to leave....
Expert advises against taking out of 401K account early

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Most people are feeling the impacts of inflation and some have even resorted to taking out money from their 401K savings accounts. According to Certified Public Accountant Wesley Casteen, who is also a tax Attorney, hardship withdrawal from a 401K account should be used as a last option.
