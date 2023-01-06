ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

OCCA offering educational programs for all ages

Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January. Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training. Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

MMRI accepting applications for summer fellowship

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) is now accepting applications for its 2023 summer fellowship. The 10-week program takes place from May until July. 10 fellows are paired with scientists at the MMRI, for an intensive working and mentorship experience. Fellows work on scientific research studies in an established investigator’s laboratory. Research programs include projects in cardiovascular, neurocognitive, and autoimmunity diseases, as well as cancer and gastrointestinal disease.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga County offering free cervical cancer screenings in January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — January is “Cervical Health Awareness Month” declared by United States Congress. It’s a way to highlight issues related to cervical cancer, HPV disease and how crucial early detection is. In honor of raising awareness about cervical cancer, the Onondaga County Health Department...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages

Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another

Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
MOHAWK, NY
Syracuse.com

See the latest home sales for Onondaga County

Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Source Money

Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.

Music has always been a major outlet to promote brands, but it wasn't until recently that Rapper Jadakiss along with his father and son got into the coffee business. Branding their choice of beans and manufacturing the brand "Kiss Cafe" isn't usual for a lot of entertainers but today it's a reality for the Kiss family. Under the expertise of his father who has been in the Coffee business most of Jason's life, today they have a product that's knocking out competition across the globe.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Notorious Frankfort killer up for parole

Noreen Jones died before her three nieces were born, but on Friday, January 6th, three of them met at the Herkimer County District Attorney's Office to try and keep their aunt's killer behind bars. Jones was 17 years old, in 1964, when Benedict DiPiazza shot and killed her as she...
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Adam Ezra Group performing at Munson-Williams' on March 11

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will perform at Munson-Williams’ as part of the Court series on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. In the past, the band has shared stages with Little Big Town, The Wallflowers and Davin McGraw. “We are...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church

Chadwicks, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks are battling a fire at the former word of life church. Crews were first dispatched around 10 pm for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville were all on scene. The church was the site of a horrific beating in 2015 that received worldwide coverage. Brothers Christopher and Lucas Leonard were beaten by members of the congregation, including their own family. 19-year-old Lucas later died from his injuries. Their parents and sisters were sentenced to prison as a result.
CHADWICKS, NY

