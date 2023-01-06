Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
WKTV
OCCA offering educational programs for all ages
Cooperstown, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Conservation Association (OCCA) will be offering educational programs for both children and adults through January. Included in the programs are a tour of the night sky, sledding, winter exploration and invasive species training. Events will begin on Jan. 16 with the new OCCA's 'Get...
WKTV
MMRI accepting applications for summer fellowship
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) is now accepting applications for its 2023 summer fellowship. The 10-week program takes place from May until July. 10 fellows are paired with scientists at the MMRI, for an intensive working and mentorship experience. Fellows work on scientific research studies in an established investigator’s laboratory. Research programs include projects in cardiovascular, neurocognitive, and autoimmunity diseases, as well as cancer and gastrointestinal disease.
urbancny.com
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department Launch 2nd Annual Black History Month Drawing Contest
Syracuse PAL & Syracuse Police Department is launching its 2nd annual Black History Month Drawing Contest starting February 1st 2023. The contest is for Middle School & High School students. Please scan the QR Code for rules and guideline for contest. There are a couple changes from last year; 1st we will not accept digital artwork this year.
localsyr.com
Onondaga County offering free cervical cancer screenings in January
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — January is “Cervical Health Awareness Month” declared by United States Congress. It’s a way to highlight issues related to cervical cancer, HPV disease and how crucial early detection is. In honor of raising awareness about cervical cancer, the Onondaga County Health Department...
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
waer.org
Syracuse police, fire departments struggle with labor, equipment shortages
Leaders with Syracuse’s police and fire departments say they’re doing all they can to serve residents despite ongoing labor and equipment shortages. Funding doesn't seem to be the issue. In fact, the Walsh Administration and common councilors have been more than willing to approve spending requests for police and fire during budget time and throughout the year.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
WKTV
Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another
Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
See the latest home sales for Onondaga County
Editor’s note: The home sale listings this week are limited because Onondaga County’s host website was down over the holidays. FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system. Service was restored on Tuesday, but the county has only filed a limited number of sales. We will report all the sales in future weeks.
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.
Music has always been a major outlet to promote brands, but it wasn't until recently that Rapper Jadakiss along with his father and son got into the coffee business. Branding their choice of beans and manufacturing the brand "Kiss Cafe" isn't usual for a lot of entertainers but today it's a reality for the Kiss family. Under the expertise of his father who has been in the Coffee business most of Jason's life, today they have a product that's knocking out competition across the globe.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
WKTV
Notorious Frankfort killer up for parole
Noreen Jones died before her three nieces were born, but on Friday, January 6th, three of them met at the Herkimer County District Attorney's Office to try and keep their aunt's killer behind bars. Jones was 17 years old, in 1964, when Benedict DiPiazza shot and killed her as she...
Restaurant inspections: 1 place has 6 violations, others found satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 18 to 24, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKTV
Adam Ezra Group performing at Munson-Williams' on March 11
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adam Ezra Group, a roots rock band from Boston, will perform at Munson-Williams’ as part of the Court series on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. In the past, the band has shared stages with Little Big Town, The Wallflowers and Davin McGraw. “We are...
WKTV
Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church
Chadwicks, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks are battling a fire at the former word of life church. Crews were first dispatched around 10 pm for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement. Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville were all on scene. The church was the site of a horrific beating in 2015 that received worldwide coverage. Brothers Christopher and Lucas Leonard were beaten by members of the congregation, including their own family. 19-year-old Lucas later died from his injuries. Their parents and sisters were sentenced to prison as a result.
