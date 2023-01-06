Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.

MOHAWK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO