ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Teacher finds new way to help children

The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
ROCK HILL, SC
power98fm.com

Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School

It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family

There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
ROCK HILL, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill

Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
ROCK HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year

Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
IRMO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy