WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
carolinapanorama.com
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Month Long Brattonsville Event, National Radon Action Month, and Farmer’s Market Refresh
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday begins a month long event at Historic Brattonsville. This Saturday the focus will be on the Preparations for Butchering, as it was done in the 18th and 19th century. Also, January is National Radon Action Month, and the South Carolina Department...
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
cn2.com
Churches Partner with Law Enforcement to Form Clergy Coalition and Hold Community Outreach Events
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A partnership between two groups in Lancaster pushing for a safer and better community for the area. That would be the newly formed Clergy Coalition where Clergy members in Lancaster and the Lancaster Police Department who are working together. The Clergy Coalition would be...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the...
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
Group recruits drivers to take veterans to vital appointments in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A veterans’ organization is looking for volunteers to take vets to and from appointments at the VA. The commander of the Mecklenburg Disabled American Veterans chapter told Channel 9 that drivers will pick up vans at the VA facility off West Tyvola Road. Drivers will then...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
Busy Concord road opens after closing for serval hours due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
