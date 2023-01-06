Read full article on original website
Viewpoint: Previewing the 2023 legislative session
BOISE, Idaho — A new year means a new legislative session for Idaho's 105 representatives and senators. The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. His inauguration for his second term was Friday January 6 on the State Capitol steps.
kmvt
Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Property taxes, education top priorities for Idaho governor and legislative leaders at upcoming session
The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief. At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Inauguration Day for several new Idaho state officials, re-elected Gov. Little
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The inauguration ceremony has concluded. Video of the entire ceremony is posted above. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state's other six constitutional officers will take the oath of office at noon Friday. The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony takes place at the Idaho State Capitol,...
proclaimerscv.com
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
The DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho. The post DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A lot to swallow
Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course
The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations and create a transfer management plan. The post Idaho Farm and Ranch Succession Planning Course appeared first on Local News 8.
orangeandbluepress.com
$600 Tax Rebate For Idaho Taxpayers- See If You’re Eligible
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023. $600 From Rebate Will Be Received By Idaho Taxpayers – Tax Rebate. The Gem State is providing the rebate to people who were a state residents for the full years of 2020 and 2021 and has filed their taxes for the same tax years.
Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals
The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The post Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
2023 Lookahead: Idaho leaders look ahead to issues and opportunities in new year
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A 40% increase in rent in two years. Elections. Book bans. Abortion bans. Lawsuits. Shootings. Stolen and vandalized pride flags. The past year in the Treasure Valley was far from boring. With the new year officially here, the...
Keeping family farms and ranches in Idaho
BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced Tuesday a new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations, and create a transfer management plan.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
