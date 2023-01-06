ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

thecomeback.com

Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise

There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction

On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Beloved Mascot Isn't Traveling For National Title Game

Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, they won't have their mascot by their side for the national championship game on Monday night. According to Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First, Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium because it's "too far" for him to travel. "I have just confirmed...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Miami Marlins starting pitchers made available

In a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Miami Marlins are reportedly making four of their starting pitchers available via trade and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. We always assumed Pablo Lopez would be had this winter via trade, but now the Cubs have some shopping to do. To be fair, all four aren't quite at that ace level, but there is a lot of potential in all four who have recently experienced success at the MLB level.
CHICAGO, IL
