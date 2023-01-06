Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Kirby Smart Can't Win, Even if He Brings Trophy to Georgia
Nobody expected TCU to be in title game, fewer think they can win game.
A former consensus All-American running back to transfer from this Florida school
USF running back Brian Battie announced Friday he’s entering the transfer portal.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
Joel Klatt Makes College Football Playoff National Title Prediction
On Friday afternoon, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports unveiled his prediction for the national championship game between Georgia and TCU. Klatt expects Georgia to successfully defend its national title on Monday night. "The championship mettle of the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong,” Klatt said. “32-1 in their last 33 games....
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Brett McMurphy Reveals His 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25
We're more than 48 hours away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but for The Action Network's Brett McMurphy it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Taking to Twitter this morning, McMurphy revealed his "Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023." Taking the top two spots...
Look: Beloved Mascot Isn't Traveling For National Title Game
Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, they won't have their mascot by their side for the national championship game on Monday night. According to Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First, Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium because it's "too far" for him to travel. "I have just confirmed...
On Hugh Freeze's salary at Auburn: SEC football coaching salaries continue to skyrocket
AUBURN – Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze will make $6.5 million in his first season with the Tigers. Ten years ago, that would have made Freeze the highest paid coach in the SEC, ahead of Alabama’s Nick Saban at $5.5 million. Today? It makes Freeze tied for the...
Miami Hurricanes News: Football adds another transfer, WBB 2 big wins
It was mostly a good week for the Miami Hurricanes with football signees Mark Fletcher and Nathaniel Joseph scoring touchdowns at the All-American Game and Central Florida transfer center Matt Lee committing plus the women’s basketball team defeated a pair of ranked opponents. The 12th-ranked men’s basketball team was...
Florida considered a 'loser' in ESPN's transfer portal recap
With the creation of the transfer portal and the one-time transfer rule in full effect, players have changed teams at the highest rate in history. Some programs have been more successful than others. ESPN has compiled a list of their recent winners and losers of the transfer portal, with the Florida Gators falling into the “losers” category.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Miami Marlins starting pitchers made available
In a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Miami Marlins are reportedly making four of their starting pitchers available via trade and that could be of interest to the Chicago Cubs. We always assumed Pablo Lopez would be had this winter via trade, but now the Cubs have some shopping to do. To be fair, all four aren't quite at that ace level, but there is a lot of potential in all four who have recently experienced success at the MLB level.
