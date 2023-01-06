Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Community Keeping an Eye Out, Soup is Back on the Menu, Clinton College Expanding its Reach
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Business owner teams up with Lancaster Police Department to form a neighborhood watch program. Also, Bethel United Methodist Church brings back in-person soup kitchen after three year hiatus. Plus, Clinton College is growing, and it’s showing after the educators unveiled a new office...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: – Furry Pets of the Week
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County shares the Pets of the Week!. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
cn2.com
12 Year Old Struck by Car While Attempting to Cross Rock Hill Road
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police is investigating a serious traffic accident after police say a 12 year old was struck by a vehicle when attempting to cross a busy road in Rock Hill Thursday evening. Police were called to the intersection of Celanese Road...
cn2.com
“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Kamari Boyd Brings Leadership to Rock Hill Basketball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with the first athlete of the week for the new year, Kamari Boyd. Boyd plays basketball for Rock Hill High School and has become a leader for his team.
Comments / 0