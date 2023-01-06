ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO