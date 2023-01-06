ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report

A 23-year-old woman from Lowell who died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford has been identified as Choon Chae. of Lowell, the Lowell Sun Reports .

State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Massachusetts State Police report.

Initial investigation suggests that a 2018 Subaru Impreza, driven by Chae, was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 29-year-old man from Manchester, NH.

Further investigation found that the Chevrolet had lost control while traveling north and hit the guardrail, police said. The vehicle then went airborne and landed in the middle lane of the opposite side, where it collided head-on with the Subaru.

Chae was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Meanwhile her passenger, a 25-year-old female from Lowell, and the driver of the Chevrolet were both seriously injured. Both were airlifted to the Lahey Clinic for treatment, police said.

"Choon was a force on the field," her women’s tackle football team said on Facebook . "She was a beautiful soul who loved cheeseburger's and being happy. She loved playing football and she will certainly be very missed."

It is with a heavy heart that the Ruckus family announces the untimely passing of our beloved player, Choon Chae.... Posted by Northeast Ruckus on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The organization has retired her jersey and number in her honor, the post continued. Chae's death came the same day as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica who died in a separate crash also in Chelmsford, as reported by Daily Voice .

The crash remains under investigation.