Woman arrested for animal cruelty
Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Schenectady man arrested for Brunswick robbery
Police have made an arrest in connection to a theft that took place in September at the Plaza Discount Wines & Liquors in Brunswick.
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.
Suspect Nabbed In Violent Christmas Day Robbery In Capital Region
A man is behind bars in connection with a violent, Christmas Day robbery in the region.Albany County resident Shandell Scott, age 32, of New Scotland, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3.It came more than a week after troopers were called to a Voorheesville home at around noon on Sunday…
Police respond to overturned car accident in Sunderland
Vermont State Police responded to a single overturned car accident involving entrapment on Friday, January 6.
SP: Schenectady man steals seven snow blowers in a month
A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest.
Schenectady man charged in series of snowblower thefts
A Schenectady man was arrested, accused of stealing snowblowers from different stores. Bryan Pallone, 35, stole five snowblowers from Home Depot in Halfmoon, say police. He stole two more from the Lowe’s in Halfmoon, about a month later, they say. Pallone had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at...
Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
Police investigating Ulster County homicide
Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.
‘Salem 16’ puppies improving as arrest made in case
A Salem man, who surrendered more than 16 neglected dogs, is being charged with an act of injuring a child. His wife faces the same charges. Meanwhile, the rescued dogs are making great progress at Lucky Puppy Adoption Center.
