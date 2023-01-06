ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Scotland robbery suspect arrested

A man is under arrest, accused of hitting a victim and stealing from them while an active order of protection was against him. State police allege 32 year old Shandell Scott from New Scotland took multiple items from the victim after hitting them on Christmas day in Voorheesville. Police tell...
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
WNYT

Schenectady man charged in series of snowblower thefts

A Schenectady man was arrested, accused of stealing snowblowers from different stores. Bryan Pallone, 35, stole five snowblowers from Home Depot in Halfmoon, say police. He stole two more from the Lowe’s in Halfmoon, about a month later, they say. Pallone had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA

