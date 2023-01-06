Read full article on original website
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park flight operations for January
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces flight operations for January 2023:. Jan. 9 & 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: To survey and control invasive Guinea grass along Keauhou Trail between sea level to 2,400-foot elevation. Flights include transportation of natural resources crew, camp gear and supplies. Jan. 17, 10...
Hawaii volcano eruption continues as alert level lowered
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava “waves,” but no Big Island communities are in danger. Kilauea began erupting Thursday inside its summit crater, the U.S....
Kilauea erupts again
According to USGS HVO, they detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images.
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather with light winds, but weak front on the way
Our spell of dry and stable weather will get an interruption Wednesday, when a weakening front will bring moderate northeast trade winds, along with more clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the...
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)
Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Kilauea...
'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes
HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6,...
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
Flames destroy a Wailua home causing $880K in damages
WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are without a home after a fire on Kauai Friday morning. Kauai firefighters put out the house fire in the Wailua Homesteads area along Olohena Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Crews from Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded. Fire crews remained on scene...
Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Saturday night. He joined us live to talk about his show. Oahu drivers urged to pay...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6, 2023
Showers will be limited until a weak cold front approaches around midweek. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023) Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A very dry airmass will limit rainfall until at least the middle of next week. Some lingering showers from weak cold front. Updated:...
Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card...
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū
Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card payments
Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Veteran Brazilian surfer dies in...
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, dry conditions through midweek
Dry weather will continue for the next few days. Winds will be on the light side Sunday as as cold front quickly passes north of the islands, and then strengthen a bit from the east-southeast Monday. Winds will lighten up again Tuesday as as weak front approaches from the northwest...
High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions for the weekend
Very dry moving in over the islands will limit showers over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Saturday, with lighter winds Sunday as a front moves north of the state. The next chance for any significant rain chances will be the middle of next...
