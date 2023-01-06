ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park flight operations for January

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces flight operations for January 2023:. Jan. 9 & 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: To survey and control invasive Guinea grass along Keauhou Trail between sea level to 2,400-foot elevation. Flights include transportation of natural resources crew, camp gear and supplies. Jan. 17, 10...
960 The Ref

Hawaii volcano eruption continues as alert level lowered

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava “waves,” but no Big Island communities are in danger. Kilauea began erupting Thursday inside its summit crater, the U.S....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023)

Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Kilauea...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Spectacular': Crowds flock to Kilauea summit as eruption resumes

HNN News Brief (Jan. 6, 2023) Five people were displaced after a house fire in Makaha overnight. Incredible aerial video shows lava flowing inside of Halemaumau crater. Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flames destroy a Wailua home causing $880K in damages

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are without a home after a fire on Kauai Friday morning. Kauai firefighters put out the house fire in the Wailua Homesteads area along Olohena Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Crews from Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded. Fire crews remained on scene...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 6, 2023

Showers will be limited until a weak cold front approaches around midweek. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023) Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A very dry airmass will limit rainfall until at least the middle of next week. Some lingering showers from weak cold front. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Oahu drivers urged to pay parking meters with coins as hundreds unable to accept card...
HAWAII STATE
2news.com

Heavy Snow and Flood Risk

Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
RENO, NV
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū

Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds, dry conditions through midweek

Dry weather will continue for the next few days. Winds will be on the light side Sunday as as cold front quickly passes north of the islands, and then strengthen a bit from the east-southeast Monday. Winds will lighten up again Tuesday as as weak front approaches from the northwest...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions for the weekend

Very dry moving in over the islands will limit showers over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Saturday, with lighter winds Sunday as a front moves north of the state. The next chance for any significant rain chances will be the middle of next...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy