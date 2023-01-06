ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Jim Carmody, a huge part of state’s football history, is dead at age 89

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DW8V2_0k57efPO00
Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after Southern Miss defeat Alabama 38-29 ending Alabama's 59-game home winning streak at Tuscaloosa on Nov. 13, 1982. That Steve Carmody (No. 51), Jim's oldest son and USM's center, in the background. Credit: Southern Miss Athletics

Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89.

“Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss, but the moniker had more to do with the way his defenses played. They swarmed to the football and hit hard, whether he was coaching at State, Ole Miss or Southern Miss — or in the NFL. At Southern Miss, where he was first the defensive coordinator (1978-1980) and then the head coach (1982-87), his defenses were called “The Nasty Bunch” — a nickname that endures to this day.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

State of the Program: Ole Miss men's basketball

I know I shouldn't have to say this, but I will anyways just to make it abundantly clear. I'm not a basketball coach nor a basketball player nor a support staffer. The last time I wore a basketball uniform was way back in 2012. Having said that, I don't have all the definitive answers for this Ole Miss men's basketball team. I can, however, share what I've seen and offer my thoughts. So that's exactly what I'm going to do.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Former Southern Miss football coach Jim Carmody dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Southern Miss football coach Jim Carmody died on Thursday, January 5 at the age of 89. Carmody joined the Southern Miss football coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator in 1978. He remained in that position until 1980 when he left to coach the defense line for the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
TUPELO, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

BROOKHAVEN ACADEMY TWINS LILLIE AND EMMA GATES COMBINE FOR 34 POINTS, 28 REBOUNDS AND 10 BLOCKED SHOTS, DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS OVERALL CHAMPION JACKSON PREP 48-23

FLOWOOD – No one would be surprised if Michael McAnally, last year’s PriorityOne Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, has nightmares Tuesday night about twin towers. His defending MAIS Overall champion Jackson Prep team was outscored by Brookhaven Academy’s twin towers – 6-foot senior...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
desotocountynews.com

McRae: A look back and a look forward

I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
mississippicir.org

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy