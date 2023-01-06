Jim Carmody, a huge part of state’s football history, is dead at age 89

Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after Southern Miss defeat Alabama 38-29 ending Alabama's 59-game home winning streak at Tuscaloosa on Nov. 13, 1982. That Steve Carmody (No. 51), Jim's oldest son and USM's center, in the background. Credit: Southern Miss Athletics

Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89.

“Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss, but the moniker had more to do with the way his defenses played. They swarmed to the football and hit hard, whether he was coaching at State, Ole Miss or Southern Miss — or in the NFL. At Southern Miss, where he was first the defensive coordinator (1978-1980) and then the head coach (1982-87), his defenses were called “The Nasty Bunch” — a nickname that endures to this day.