ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Exclusive: California union president threatened staff and stole records, report finds

An embattled California union president faces new discipline from SEIU after an independent investigator determined that he threatened staff, improperly suspended other elected officers and stole documents from the labor organization. The investigator’s report, obtained by The Sacramento Bee, is the latest setback for Richard Louis Brown, the already-suspended leader...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kscj.com

U.S. HOUSE CAN FINALLY GET DOWN TO BUSINESS

IN THE LONGEST U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTION SINCE 1855, CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY WAS FINALLY ELECTED EARLY SATURDAY AFTER 15 ROUNDS OF VOTING. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER MCCARTHY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS SPEAKER FOR THE 118TH CONGRESS. FEENSTRA SAID IN PART...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Gov. Newsom Rewrites State History During Second Inaugural Address

California Governor Gavin Newsom was sworn in Friday for a second term. With the state suffering under a plague of hundreds of thousands of homeless drug addicts living on the streets, a serious spike in violent crime and theft, highest-in-the-nation taxes and cost of living, failing public schools, a state-created water shortage, and hundreds of thousands of California businesses and residents fleeing to friendlier states, Newsom made his second inaugural speech all about him – and he attacked the toothless GOP in this Democrat one-party state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms

January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny by police in California

(The Center Square) - The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes

California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Merriweather Post

The Merriweather Post

161
Followers
167
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Merriweather Post is a local blog that shares news & information on the neighborhoods in and around downtown Columbia, Maryland.

 http://www.themerriweatherpost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy