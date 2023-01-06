ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Paris’ surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State wanted to make sure home-court advantage means something after a recent rough stretch. Jada Boyd scored 13 points and the No. 10 Wolfpack snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62 on Sunday. ”I think it was a sense of urgency that this...
RALEIGH, NC
Virginia’s Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers’ offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack.
RALEIGH, NC
Morgan State beats North Carolina Central 78-73 in OT

BALTIMORE (AP)Isaiah Burke had 28 points in Morgan State’s 78-73 overtime win over North Carolina Central on Saturday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Burke also had five rebounds for the Bears (7-8). Lewis Djonkam added 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. It was his bucket with 16.3 seconds left in regulation that forced the overtime. Malik Miller shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
DURHAM, NC

