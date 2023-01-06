ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

ketk.com

Providence, on 8-game win streak, hosts struggling St. John’s

A quarter of the way through the Big East schedule, things could not be going much better for Providence — or much worse for St. John’s. A pair of teams headed in opposite directions are slated to oppose one another Saturday afternoon as the Friars (13-3, 5-0 Big East) host the Red Storm (11-5, 1-4).
PROVIDENCE, RI

