Lowell, MA

Johnson’s double-double leads New Hampshire past Vermont

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Nick Johnson’s 16 points helped New Hampshire defeat Vermont 67-60 on Sunday. Johnson also contributed 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-1 America East). Matt Herasme scored 16 points and Jaxson Baker finished with 13 points. Robin Duncan led the way for the Catamounts (8-9, 2-1) with...
DURHAM, NH
Lawrence scores 19 as UMBC takes down Bryant 81-73

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Colton Lawrence scored 19 points as UMBC beat Bryant 81-73 on Sunday. Lawrence added five rebounds for the Retrievers (11-6, 2-1 America East). Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Tra’Von Fagan recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Jarvis’ 18 lead Yale over Harvard 58-54

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)EJ Jarvis’ 18 points helped Yale defeat Harvard 58-54 on Saturday night. Jarvis had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 5 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Chris Ledlum led the Crimson...
NEW HAVEN, CT

