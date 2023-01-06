Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
KBTX.com
Bryan Fire Department honoring fallen firefighters with limited memorial merchandise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is honoring two of their fallen firefighters that were killed in the line of duty. Lieutenant Greg Pickard and Lieutenant Eric Wallace passed away in a fire at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Shirts and other merchandise made by the department to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Homicide
A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
KBTX.com
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900
Don’t miss your chance to own this William Johnson Signature Home located in the highly desired Greens Prairie Reserve neighborhood. The functional floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms downstairs, a multi use space for formal dining or private study nook, built in desk area, and large mud space/laundry room. Upstairs offers a large open space, a full bath, and a large bonus room with a closet that could serve as another bedroom. This home uniquely offers so many spaces for storage, including an oversized pantry located under the stairs with ample space. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, island, double ovens, and beautiful cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen. Master suite includes a walk-in shower, a standalone tub, and a closet that connects to the laundry room with a door that can be locked for privacy. House is built to be functional and efficient with two tankless water heaters, pre-wired for fiber internet connections and alarm system, plus more. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home as well as several outdoor amenities such as over 12 miles of trails that will wind through the 370 acre development, a pavilion to serve as a community event center, several ponds stocked for fishing, and more.
KBTX.com
Spend the ‘First Friday’ of the year in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on the First Friday of each month. This is a free, family-friendly event that typically features live performances throughout Downtown, as well as unique experiences hosted by various Downtown businesses. You can expect to find members of the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market selling their goods on Main Street, as well as shops and restaurants open extra late into the evening.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder
College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
KBTX.com
College Station host innagural Fit Fest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong. The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The Lincoln...
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
Comments / 0