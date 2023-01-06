ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Paris’ surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bacot, Love lead way in UNC’s win over Notre Dame, 81-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday. Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Virginia’s Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post Saturday. The move allows him to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed the Cavaliers’ offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack.
RALEIGH, NC
Dariq Whitehead helps No. 16 Duke edge Boston College 65-64

BOSTON (AP)Duke first-year coach Jon Scheyer felt his young, talented team certainly learned a lot by getting pushed to the closing seconds. Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and the No. 16 Blue Devils rebounded from a miserable loss by beating Boston College 65-64 on Saturday.
DURHAM, NC

