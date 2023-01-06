Read full article on original website
KDRV
Mt. Shasta Ski Park closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage
MCCLOUD, Calif. – Mt. Shasta Ski Park is closed for the rest of today. The organization made the announcement through its Instagram Stories at about 11:30 this morning. At around 9:30, the ski park posted about a power outage at the park, making it unable for them to operate.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
abc10.com
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:51 p.m.: Chains Required on Hwy 36] Roads: What You Need to Know Before You Travel in Northwestern California
Today will be rainy and windy across most of northwestern California. However, expect heavy snow above 4500 feet in Northern Trinity County, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. And there is snow in parts of Siskiyou County. “Sunday afternoon could give us a short break in the wind...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Atmospheric river slamming California with widespread flooding, ‘direct threat to life and property’
One week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain and flooding to California, the Golden State is once again the target of a powerful atmospheric river storm that forecasters say is a “direct threat to life and property.”
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
