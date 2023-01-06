ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

David Heitz

As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declaration

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster. The council will vote on the declaration Monday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado, Denver officials failed to notify NYC, Chicago in advance of busing immigrants

Hundreds of immigrants from the southwest border were transported out of Denver to gateway cities in urban areas that have long attracted refugees and asylum seekers before Colorado notified their officials, the Denver Gazette has learned. After first jeopardizing the city’s ability to respond, the unfolding humanitarian crisis now threatens to sour Colorado’s relationships with New York City and Chicago, whose leaders have called for the busing of immigrants from Denver to their doorsteps to end. ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
denverite.com

Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman is running for mayor

Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has filed to join the crowded race for Denver mayor, which may be the most powerful position in Colorado. On Jan. 7, Denverite first saw Spearman’s name appear on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where other active mayoral candidates appear. Spearman explained why he’s...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services

DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever

Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
COLORADO STATE
themanual.com

From small resorts to bustling mountain estates, we have a resort for every budding skier and snowboarder

Ah, Colorado. With such a large portion of the Southern Rockies in this state, it’s hardly surprising that so many of the best ski resorts in the US are found here. Although many of these feature among the most advanced and gnarly terrain available to anyone hitting the slopes, there are plenty of Colorado ski resorts that are not just suitable for beginners, but perfect for them.
COLORADO STATE

