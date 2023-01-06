Read full article on original website
kccrradio.com
Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday
PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week. The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KCCI.com
Iowa voters express frustration over political battle for speaker of the house
GREENFIELD, Iowa — After more than a dozen votes in Congress have failed to secure a new speaker, Iowa voters are expressing frustration over what some call "silly" and "selfish" battles. Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short of a majority during the 13th round of voting Friday. "I think it's...
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
KCCI.com
Editorial: We encourage Republican lawmakers to use their majority position to tackle Iowa's biggest issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next week, the Iowa Legislature will gavel in the 2023 legislative session. Following the fall elections, there will be some new faces and new opportunities. Iowa Republicans increased their majorities in both the House and Senate. And with great power comes great responsibility. The natural...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotafreepress.com
SOS Monae Johnson Hires Election Denier, Election-Law Violator
It’s bad enough that Monae Johnson booted veteran chief elections officer Kea Warne from the Secretary of State’s office. It’s even worse that Johnson hires Logan Manhart, an extremist twenty-something election denier with no experience working in government and who just last year violated the very election laws that his boss is supposed to oversee:
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test. In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
dakotafreepress.com
LRC Raises Estimate of Food-Tax Repeal Savings to $123.9 Million
In its first fiscal note on this initiative, published October 19, 2022, the LRC said repealing the food tax would save grocery buyers $119.1 million. In two and a half months, the LRC’s estimate of the tax savings have increased $4.8 million. (In nudge-wink math, if the estimate were to keep increasing at that rate, then by November 2024, when initiative sponsor Dakotans for Health hopes to call a statewide vote on the food tax repeal, the savings could be over $165 million.)
q957.com
South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
sdpb.org
Broadband expansion projects receive $25 million from governor's office
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development will award $25 million for broadband expansion projects in 2023. This money comes through applications for the ConnectSD grant program. The program partners with telecommunication companies to bring internet services to underserved South Dakotans, according to the governor’s office. “Since Gov. Noem...
