Iowa State

kccrradio.com

Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday

PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature

The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters.  The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week.  The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

SOS Monae Johnson Hires Election Denier, Election-Law Violator

It’s bad enough that Monae Johnson booted veteran chief elections officer Kea Warne from the Secretary of State’s office. It’s even worse that Johnson hires Logan Manhart, an extremist twenty-something election denier with no experience working in government and who just last year violated the very election laws that his boss is supposed to oversee:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.

Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test.  In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?

Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotafreepress.com

LRC Raises Estimate of Food-Tax Repeal Savings to $123.9 Million

In its first fiscal note on this initiative, published October 19, 2022, the LRC said repealing the food tax would save grocery buyers $119.1 million. In two and a half months, the LRC’s estimate of the tax savings have increased $4.8 million. (In nudge-wink math, if the estimate were to keep increasing at that rate, then by November 2024, when initiative sponsor Dakotans for Health hopes to call a statewide vote on the food tax repeal, the savings could be over $165 million.)
q957.com

South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
PIERRE, SD
sdpb.org

Broadband expansion projects receive $25 million from governor's office

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development will award $25 million for broadband expansion projects in 2023. This money comes through applications for the ConnectSD grant program. The program partners with telecommunication companies to bring internet services to underserved South Dakotans, according to the governor’s office. “Since Gov. Noem...

