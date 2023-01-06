ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olpe, KS

KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll

The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State to host Central Missouri

The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City

The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North

The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals

Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas State defeats Baylor 97-95 in overtime

Kansas State defeated another ranked team on the road holding on for a 97-95 win over 19th-ranked Baylor in overtime Saturday. There were 20 lead changes in the game and 8 ties. Kansas States’ biggest lead was by 8 in the 2nd half. Baylor’s biggest lead was by 6....
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday

Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia

Fire has destroyed a farm shed west of Emporia. The fire at 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia, was reported after 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says fire was well underway when it was reported to 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the shed and all contents were fully engulfed in flames so firefighters had to do a defensive attack.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday

One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home

Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
EMPORIA, KS
kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
KVOE

Audit, capital outlay, Northern Heights track before USD 251 board

Audits and financial matters will be lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will review the audit report from certified pubic accountant Cindy Jensen before going through the latest budget report and capital outlay update as separate items. Repairs to the Northern Heights track will also see conversation before two executive sessions, one on student matters and one on non-elected personnel matters.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong

An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
EMPORIA, KS

