Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
Emporia State men defeat Central Missouri, Centra wins womens game
The Emporia State men’s basketball team held on for a 75-73 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Emporia State led by 11 points in the first half and had to hold off a late rally by Central Missouri. Coach Craig Doty said they found a way to win. Alijah Comithier...
Emporia State agrees to new contract with Garin Higgins
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State is ready to sign the first multi-year employment contract in ESU Athletics history. Emporia State and head football coach Garin Higgins have agreed to a letter of intent, as a basis for conditions for an employment contract. Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season with the agreement, which is […]
Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
Kansas State defeats Baylor 97-95 in overtime
Kansas State defeated another ranked team on the road holding on for a 97-95 win over 19th-ranked Baylor in overtime Saturday. There were 20 lead changes in the game and 8 ties. Kansas States’ biggest lead was by 8 in the 2nd half. Baylor’s biggest lead was by 6....
Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
Kansas State looks to continue Hot Start against Baylor
The Kansas State Wildcats are off to a 13-1 start under Jerome Tang, the best start for a first year head coach in Wildcats basketball history. After a massive win against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, KState stays in the state of Texas and travels to Waco to battle the 19th ranked Baylor Bears.
Gorton representing Spartan Boxing at Silver Gloves regionals in Nebraska
Emporia Spartan Boxing is in Fremont, Nebraska for regional competition Saturday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is competing in the Silver Gloves Region Five Tournament which encompasses Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. Gorton advanced to the regional with a walkthrough victory at the Kansas state tournament held in Wichita this past December.
Audio – Saturday 01-07-2022
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus- the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
Fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
Fire has destroyed a farm shed west of Emporia. The fire at 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia, was reported after 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says fire was well underway when it was reported to 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the shed and all contents were fully engulfed in flames so firefighters had to do a defensive attack.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
