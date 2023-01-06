Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
KVOE
SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals
Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
KVOE
Emporia State to host Central Missouri
The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
KVOE
Audio – Saturday 01-07-2022
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus- the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
KVOE
Fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
Fire has destroyed a farm shed west of Emporia. The fire at 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia, was reported after 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says fire was well underway when it was reported to 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the shed and all contents were fully engulfed in flames so firefighters had to do a defensive attack.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
KVOE
Audit, capital outlay, Northern Heights track before USD 251 board
Audits and financial matters will be lead items for the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Board members will review the audit report from certified pubic accountant Cindy Jensen before going through the latest budget report and capital outlay update as separate items. Repairs to the Northern Heights track will also see conversation before two executive sessions, one on student matters and one on non-elected personnel matters.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
KVOE
Jim Kessler to receive Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement award
Shortly after announcing the Annual Meeting date of Jan. 20, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t wait around to start naming honorees. Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says Jim Kessler is the 2023 recipient of the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award. McKenna says the award is one way the chamber can thank Kessler for all of his years of dedicated service to the community.
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
KVOE
USD 252 board to discuss crisis, strategic plans at Monday meeting
Crisis planning, strategic planning and summer planning are on the agenda for the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will take a look at all three items separately before receiving an update on the district’s negotiations with staff. Updates on the Olpe fitness park project, electric school bus grants and a batting cage at Olpe are also planned.
KVOE
Funding for potential expansion to be a major goal for Humane Society of the Flint Hills in 2023
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is deep in the “idea phase” for potentially growing its local operations. During an appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille says fundraising for that purpose will be a major focus for the agency over the course of 2023. According to Achille, the last significant expansion or update came in the early 2000s when the current animal shelter was constructed.
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
KVOE
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
KVOE
Investigation underway after rollover crash near Bushong early Friday
An investigation continues into a reported injury crash in northwest Lyon County from early Friday. Deputy Robert Miller says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of US Highway 56, or about two miles west of Bushong, and arrived at the wreck site just after 2:15 am. They found a car driven by 37-year-old Bryan Herde upside down in a ditch. That discovery prompted an emergency response from Emporia and Allen-Admire first responders, but he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and ultimately declined additional treatment.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing
The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
Comments / 0