Sacramento, CA

Getting Answers: Why are efforts to clean up downed trees falling behind in Sacramento?

By Shawnte Passmore
 3 days ago

Sacramento crews work to clean up fallen trees around the city 02:50

SACRAMENTO – It's been several days since the brutal New Year's storm, and the City of Sacramento is dealing with a backlog of calls for storm cleanup.

In some places, downed trees are still blocking streets. No one has driven through 13th Avenue since New Year's Eve.

Neighbors recalled the moment something was not right.

"We just heard a big bump. We're all like, 'What is that?' Nothing like that ever happens around here," said Caroline Cogsdill, who was in town visiting family.

A large tree toppled over with its branches sprawled over the road.

"We're just so thankful nobody got hurt and it didn't go on a house," Cogsdill said. "Didn't go on a car. Didn't go on a person. Just plopped on the street."

Neighbors said they called 311, but there has been no movement from the city. it begs the question: which calls take priority?

"We prioritize based on, obviously, life safety. If we have trees that are on roofs or imperiling houses or getting near power lines, those are the first thing," said Ryan Moore, the director of the Public Works Department.

Moore also said mobility is second on the list which ensures major roads are passable. Residential streets are a third priority.

For neighbors living in Tahoe Park, the fallen tree blocking 13th Avenue could be there for a few more days.

"At this point, we don't even have the full extent of the damage," Moore said. "So we don't have an estimate here, but I do not expect everything to be cleaned up within two weeks. I think probably two to three weeks, maybe even four would be my guess."

While crews are working around the clock, many city employees and contractors were initially away on vacation during the holiday weekend. Deploying teams also became problematic with several Northern California agencies relying on the same pool of contractors.

According to the city, it reports that it received nearly 700 calls for tree-related services.

Meanwhile, neighbors are safely navigating around the tree.

"We're patient. It's OK. It didn't hurt a soul and if we're a little inconvenienced, it's OK."

CBS Sacramento

Emergency crews rush to remove fallen trees ahead of a return of extreme weather

SACRAMENTO - Northern California residents are bracing for more rain and wind as communities pause during widespread storm cleanup from back-to-back winter storms.After dawn, people living in Midtown Sacramento awoke to find cars crushed by streets with roadblocks on busy streets. All evidence mother nature had roared through overnight.Near 23rd and I street, spectators watched tree removal companies tackle debris."To see a big tree like this and this right here and leaning on the house - I would never think I'd see anything like this," said Christopher Tolbert.A supply of contractors and equipment runs thin after responding to multiple rounds...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm leaves 300,000 without power across the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines. As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
ktbb.com

Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: ‘Get out now’

There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm

Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento

(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb.  When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup.  To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Hold this levee together": Race is on to fix Cosumnes River levees ahead of next storm

WILTON -- On Bradley Ranch Road, there are tire tracks in the mud signaling the number of trucks that went in and out Friday hauling rip-rap. They move down a dirt road paved with some gravel to make it stable for the size and weight of the equipment required to haul the materials to armor the inside of the levee.This is the process that's played out for nearly a week along the Cosumnes River as Reclamation District 800 works to fix breaches, breaks, soft spots and boils to maintain the levee. The New Year's storm came in with historic water...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wilton area evacuation order issued amid bridge and levee repairs

WILTON — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for residents in the Wilton area, and Sacramento County emergency officials say neighbors need to leave immediately.The order comes as rising water is expected to spill over into roads across Wilton and cut off evacuation routes."Honestly, it's a little scary, I'm not gonna lie," said Kylie Wolfe before evacuating Sunday afternoon.Wilton residents were leaving and wanted to avoid getting stuck."I just packed everything I could, and by the time we were leaving, the road was shut down; I barely made it out with my car," said Austin...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Series of winter storms nears as Wilton still recovers from

WILTON — Another round of winter storms in Northern California winter is expected to begin making landfall over the weekend, and some of the hardest hit areas are battening down the hatches and preparing for the worst while others continue to recover from what's already been damaged."We're hoping it doesn't rain again for the next couple weeks," said Wilton resident Tom Mahon.The heavy rains forced farmers like Tom Mahon to move cattle and equipment as nearby creeks covered crops and destroyed property. "We moved our cattle to higher ground. All of our fences have been whipped out. It's an expense...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Is there concern over the Sacramento River's rising water level?

SACRAMENTO — The rising river levels are becoming the newest attraction in Old Sacramento.People are visiting the area to check out the swollen waterway and the tons of trash being washed downstream — everything from coolers and cushions to what appears to be part of a canoe. Even whole trees are floating by.So just how high is the river in downtown Sacramento? Last Friday, the river level was at 11 feet. Now, one week later, it's gone up to 23 feet and is continuing to rise."It's kind of scary because of all the flooding that's happening," one civilian said.Sacramento is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Mother Nature kind of caught us by surprise': California road officials speak after freeway flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm that swept through Northern California on New Year's Eve led to some dangerous flooding and three people dying in Sacramento County. Along Highway 99 near Dillard Road, where two bodies were found, some questioned why that stretch of road was not closed sooner. Several people in that area had to be rescued after getting caught in the floodwater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
